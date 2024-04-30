Child found safely following alleged abduction

An Amber Alert issued for a three-year-old San Marcos child ended with the child unharmed and safely recovered by authorities over the weekend.

An Amber Alert is a child message distributed by the child abduction alert system, which most commonly results in messages being sent to cell phones, that asks the public for help finding an abducted child.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, Legend Torres was allegedly abducted from Children’s Park at 1:30 p.m. on April 27. Police said the suspected abductor was 46-year-old Joey Torres, who was described as a family member who was “considered armed and potentially dangerous.”

Police believed that Torres was headed towards the Dallas or Fort Worth area. At the time of the Amber Alert on Saturday, SMPD was asking for anyone who was in the vicinity of Children’s Park to contact them with any information.

At around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Legend Torres was found safe and unharmed in Dallas along with Joey Torres.

“SMPD identified the vehicle Joey was driving and collaborated with the Dallas Police Department to locate it,” a post from SMPD on Facebook said. “The vehicle was located at an apartment complex, where both the suspect and the child were found. The suspect is now in custody.”

According to Dallas County jail records, Torres was charged with kidnapping, a third-degree felony.