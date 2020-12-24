Christmas weaves through history of Wimberley

The first Christmas celebrations in the valley were a simple affair. In the fall of 1860, a school was built by Albert Heaton from the planks of the nearby cypress trees. The schoolhouse was located close to the Blanco River on a half-acre of land owned by John C. Wilson. Children from the nearby settlement of Glendale (now known as Wimberley) attended the three-month school term. Wilson School was the first school in the Wimberley School system. America “Mary” Heaton was the first school teacher. Church services were held in the schoolhouse whenever the circuit preacher visited the small community. The schoolhouse also served as a place for social gatherings and a townhall.

Each Christmas Eve the Glendale community gathered at the schoolhouse for fellowship and to celebrate the holiday. A yule log burned bright in the school fireplace. An evening meal was shared with wild game (turkeys or deer), home grown vegetables, cornbread, native nuts and homemade preserves made from wild berries or mustang grapes. Sweets such as pies or cookies were non-existent as sugar and flour were extremely expensive to acquire. The festive program included Christmas readings and a musical sing-a-long. With the arrival of German settlers in the region, the Christmas tree became a part of the annual celebration in 1872.

Prior to 1876, the length of the school term was three months with classes usually held in late spring or early summer. The school board renamed Wilson School to Glendale School to reflect the community’s heritage after an 1869 flood devastated the community and the school was rebuilt east of the square.

In January of 1876, the Texas legislature established funding for a four-month school term. Children from Glendale attended school during the months of March through June.

On January 19, 1880, the name of the community of Glendale/Winter’s Mill was officially changed by the United States Post office to Wimberley.

On September 6, 1882, floodwaters heavily damaged the school. The schoolhouse was rebuilt east of the square but farther away from the Blanco river. With the start of the school term in November 1883, the school board took the opportunity to change the name of Glendale School to Wimberley School. School, church services, community events and a Masonic Hall were housed in the new school building. By 1884, the Wimberley School term varied from five to seven months. Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday breaks were incorporated in the school calendar for the first time.

With the exception of Christmas of 1882, the community Christmas celebrations continued to be held each Christmas Eve at the schoolhouse. A cedar tree was cut down and placed in the schoolhouse. The tree was adorned with strings of popcorn or red berries, candles for lighting and handmade ornaments. Evergreen from native oaks served as holly for decoration. Mistletoe hung from the top of the school door frame. The school children crafted homemade gifts for their family members.

On Christmas Eve, families from the community and for several miles around gathered at the school for a shared evening supper. The lighting of the Christmas tree signaled the start of the festivities.

The school children presented a Christmas program which for the first time included a play, along with the traditional carols and Christmas readings. Santa Claus made an appearance and handed out sticks of candy, apples, oranges, nuts and a small gift to each of the children. At that time, by tradition, gifts were hung on the Christmas tree instead of being placed under the tree as in later celebrations.

On December 24, 1885, the Wimberley community gathered at the schoolhouse for the annual Christmas celebration. Several hours later after the families had returned home, the schoolhouse became engulfed in flames and was totally destroyed. The cause of the fire was determined to be arson as the men responsible for closing up the schoolhouse recalled extinguishing the candles on the tree and banking the wood burning stove for the night. A new school was not ready until the start of the fall term on September 6, 1886. The schoolhouse was built on a bluff overlooking Cypress Creek closer to the townsite on land later used by Cliett’s Lumber Yard and present-day Community Pizza and Beer Garden.

In Christmas of 1887, the seventy children of Wimberley School were on holiday break. After the annual community Christmas celebration, Mrs. Priscilla (Howard) Watson and her younger sister, Miss Fannie Howard, left for San Marcos to spend time with their family. Mrs. Priscilla (Howard) Watson and Miss Fannie Howard were the Wimberley School teachers. Priscilla (Howard) Watson taught at the Wimberley School from 1887 – 88 and 1900 – 1901. A talented art teacher, Fannie Howard came to the Wimberley school with three years teaching experience. Fast forward one hundred ten years: Priscilla and Fannie Howard’s fifth generation second cousins – Dee and Greg Howard – are currently administrators for Wimberley Independent School District.

As the population of the community and church congregations grew, church services were no longer held at the school. The traditional date for the annual community Christmas festivities which occurred on December 24th became less consistent as Christmas Eve church services and celebrations were held. Some years the lighting of the community Christmas tree and Christmas program coincided with the evening before the start of the school holiday break.

But as with years past, traditions endured with each holiday season. The schoolhouse was decorated by the children, and a Christmas tree shone brightly in the school auditorium. Families gathered on the appointed night, and the tradition continued with the lighting of the Christmas tree, a Christmas play, the singing of carols, and a Christmas program all presented by the school children. The festivities ended with a visit from Santa Claus along with a gift and a small bag of fruit, nuts and candy for each child.

In the 30s and 40s more events further enhanced the Christmas season. The school children hosted a Christmas Bazar on December 14, 1934, selling toys which they had designed and hand-crafted.

The Wimberley School band and pep squad marched in the San Marcos Christmas Parade on December 3, 1938. On December 9, 1939, a group of students from Wimberley School participated in the annual San Marcos Christmas Parade. The school decorated a car and the students performed assorted musical selections. By Christmas of 1939, the annual lighting of the Wimberley Community Christmas tree included the first use of electric lights.

On December 20, 1940, the Wimberley PTA moved the community Christmas tree and lighting ceremony from the school to the village square. A new community wide tradition was established with an outdoor lighting ceremony and community caroling. The community still gathered at the school for the annual Christmas program and visit from Santa Claus.

Planning for the first Christmas War Bond Celebration to be held in Wimberley started in early December of 1943. An invitation was extended to everyone in Hays County as well as those service men and women stationed in San Marcos. The festivities began at noon on December 18th. The sale of War Bonds was a central theme throughout the celebration. An Honor Roll plaque was dedicated with seventy-six names of the men and women serving in the armed forces. A huge decorated Christmas tree was the centerpiece on the village square. Cowboy events such as trick roping and a lively auction of donated items from businesses and community members provided entertainment and funds for War Bonds. A special radio broadcast on KTBC aired live from the village square with a special “Salute to Wimberley.” The Wimberley school children – 133 strong – provided the singing of Christmas carols throughout the afternoon and evening. Other performances included the Navigation School Band and Quartet from the San Marcos Army Air Field; the Jacques Saw Boys – a popular Hillbilly band; Leon McAuliffee – renowned guitarist and co-author of “San Antonio Rose”; and Bettye Andrews – accordionist.

Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson was a surprise visitor having traveled from Washington to attend the celebration. One of the evening’s highlights was the lightning of the Christmas tree and arrival of Santa Claus bearing gifts for the children

The second annual Christmas War Bond Celebration was held December 16, 1944. Fifty-two additional names of men and women serving the armed forces were added to the Honor Roll plaque. The Christmas Celebration was a huge success raising over $25,000 in war bonds.

On December 14, 1945, the Wimberley Home Demonstration Club hosted what would become an annual evening dinner of turkey with all the trimmings for the community to enjoy. The special event always occurred around mid-December in the school cafeteria. The 1947 Christmas holiday season included a new tradition – Wimberley merchants decorated their display windows.

Over the next several years, the community enjoyed strolling through town to view the holiday window themes, the Christmas tree and wreaths on the village square, evening caroling, festive Christmas program and a visit by Santa Claus with gifts and homemade popcorn balls for the children. It was noted in Christmas of 1948, the Wimberley School children worked on Christmas themed units in their English classes, made gifts for their mothers and rehearsed carols for the Christmas school program.

After the completion of renovations to the school and just a week prior to the official open house, the ceiling of the school caught fire during the morning hours of November 16, 1951. The school, located on RR12, was totally destroyed. Ninety students and five teachers set-up a temporary school in cabins located near the Blanco River. The traditional community tree lighting, caroling and Christmas program was held December 22nd in the village square. Over the next ten months, the prevailing “can do” spirit of the community brought families, organizations, churches, and business together to accomplish the daunting task of rebuilding and furnishing the newly constructed school in time to open September 8, 1952.

Santa Claus made an early Christmas visit to Wimberley on December 18, 1959. Seventy school children rode on the back of the Wimberley volunteer fire truck and along with their parents and younger siblings traveled to the Eagle Rock air strip (near the present-day city of Woodcreek). There the group watched in great wonder and amazement as the plane carrying Santa Claus circled the air field several times before landing. Santa Claus disembarked from the plane piloted by Bill Arendall and greeted all the children. From his heavy red sack, Santa handed out bags of candy to every child before boarding the airplane to head north. In subsequent years, Santa Claus rode aboard the Wimberley volunteer fire truck traveling through town arriving with great fanfare at the school Christmas program much to the delight of all the school children.

As years went by, the upcoming Christmas season was one of great anticipation in the Wimberley School. In early December, the entire school was decked out in festive holiday décor.

The annual Christmas tree was placed and decorated in the school auditorium along with Christmas wreaths hung in each classroom. Reindeer, Santa Claus and Christmas lights adorned the school’s rooftop. The time-honored Christmas play and program was performed each holiday season by the school children. Room mothers provided refreshments after the Christmas program. Santa made his annual appearance and gifts were given to all the children. The village square and businesses were decked out in holiday style. The community Christmas tree was decorated awaiting the annual tree lighting ceremony and evening caroling. In later years, a Christmas Decorating Contest was held in the village of Wimberley with cash prizes.

From our humble beginnings as a frontier settlement, the gathering of families and friends to celebrate Christmas became a mainstay of fellowship and joyful celebration. The traditions established by our pioneer settlers resonated through the later holiday seasons. As our community grew, new traditions were combined with older established customs and formed lasting memories. With the passing of each holiday season, the community celebrated Christmas together as one family.