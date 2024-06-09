CHRISTUS Health unveils new advanced robotic surgical systems

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System announced it has acquired a new high-tech robotic surgical system for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos.

The Intuitive da Vinci 5 surgical system is used for minimally invasive procedures. It has robotic arms that surgeons completely control, translating their hand movements into smaller, more precise movements using tiny instruments. The system’s immersive vision system also provides surgeons with a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands throughout the surgery.

“The device and minimally invasive approach allow our patients to undergo their necessary procedures with less recovery time and provides them with optimal results,” said Dr. Doug Stoddard, general and acute surgeon with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “Our patients may also experience less pain and scarring and less risk of infection.”

CHRISTUS Health is committed to providing patients with innovative and compassionate health care, newly purchasing 15 da Vinci 5 surgical systems for hospitals throughout the health system. The technology is part of CHRISTUS Health’s high-reliability strategy to continually advance the consistency and effectiveness of the care it is blessed to provide the communities it serves.

“Robotic surgery techniques are rapidly evolving into the gold standard of care for a variety of surgical needs,” said Dr. Sam Bagchi, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at CHRISTUS Health. “I am excited about our leadership in transforming care for our patients as we work to create an amazing caregiving experience for our surgeons at CHRISTUS Health.”

Procedures using this new robotic technology are now being scheduled and performed.

“This robot will have a significant impact on how our patients undergo certain operations,” said Stoddard. “Our patients deserve the most innovative and best health care, and we are proud to possess the tools we need to provide that quality of care.”

This new technology will be used for urology, gynecology, thoracic and general surgeries.

“We are incredibly blessed to have the da Vinci 5 system and to be able to offer it as an option for our community,” said Grant Wicklund, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System. “The investment in our surgical program is a great example of how CHRISTUS Health is committed to providing our patients with the very best care possible, close to home. We will continue to grow our programs and support the needs of our community as we fulfill our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”