CHRISTUS hospital welcomes new president

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos announced its new president Robert “Bob” Honeycutt.

Honeycutt comes from Saint Mary’s Regional Health System in Russellville, Arkansas, where he served as chief executive officer. He has over 27 years of hospital and system leadership experience and has a proven record of working with community and hospital teams to enhance patient experience.

“I am honored for the opportunity to come to San Marcos,” Honeycutt said. “This community is experiencing tremendous growth and its health care resources are expanding, too. I feel humbled and grateful to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System and CHRISTUS Health for entrusting me to lead this exceptional team.”

He has worked in many communities, including some in Texas, to improve clinical outcomes and patient experiences. He has a track record of strong and active community engagement.

Honeycutt earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University and Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. He is also a Certified Healthcare Executive with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I am excited to jump into the San Marcos community,” he said. “It is an honor to be able to work with some of the best in the health care field and I look forward to fulfilling the needs of our patients.”