CHRISTUS launches on-demand care for south Texans

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa recently announced an expansion in access to healthcare with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. This service provides virtual health visits that allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

Virtual visits can also be scheduled on Saturdays, Sundays and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.

“CHRISTUS On Demand Care means no commute and no busy waiting room. People will always have an option to see their doctor in person. Still, we want them to have another level of convenience, comfort and safety should they need that,” said Paul Generale, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, CHRISTUS Health. “The patient virtual care experience will be something we continuously look to grow at CHRISTUS. We want to respond to the needs and wants of people with busy schedules, those who live in secluded areas or those who need quick access to an urgent care doctor in minutes.”

Through CHRISTUS On Demand Care, providers can treat anything from allergies or rashes to even the flu, all from the comfort of a location and a time that’s convenient for the user.

The virtual visit allows someone to be placed in a queue and to be seen quickly by the first available CHRISTUS board-certified provider. Expected wait times are no longer than 30-minutes, and are currently averaging a wait of just a few minutes.

“People can get the same high-quality care they would expect from an in-person visit without requiring them to leave their home or office,” said Mike Talley, Vice President of Clinical Operations and Virtual Care, CHRISTUS Health. “CHRISTUS On Demand Care is for anyone who might need to see a provider right away. You don’t need to be an existing patient with us. We also want the communities we serve in Texas and Louisiana to know that we keep their privacy top of mind. All video visits are HIPAA compliant.”

While this program was first offered exclusively to CHRISTUS Associates, access to virtual visits opened up for communities throughout Texas and Louisiana on May 17.

There is no additional cost associated with a CHRISTUS On Demand Care visit. Nearly all major medical insurances cover the virtual visits. Depending on the insurance plan, one might have a copay, but just like seeing a provider in a traditional office setting. Medicare and Medicaid also currently cover virtual visits.

To schedule a CHRISTUS On Demand Care, visit christushealth.org/virtual-medicine.