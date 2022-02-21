CHRISTUS receives Level IV trauma designation

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos announced it has received its Level IV designation as a trauma facility from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Achieving and maintaining our trauma designation signifies the commitment we have to our community in providing the highest standard of trauma care,” said Dawn Koepp, regional director of Trauma Services for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa.

As a Level IV Trauma Center, CHRISTUS will stabilize and treat injured patients through dedicated resources. This means the hospital may provide surgery and critical-care services by nurses and physicians with specialized trauma care training 24-hours a day.

“I am so proud of the work our trauma team has put in, for this designation,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa – San Marcos. “Our community’s health is our number one priority. Being able to be available to all of our patients at all times, is how we continue to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

The San Marcos location of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa will join 193 other designated facilities in Texas with the level IV trauma designation.

For additional information regarding trauma system designations or Texas Health and Human Services, visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/.

For more about CHRISTUS Santa Rosa-San Marcos, visit https://www.christushealth.org/santa-rosa/san-marcos.