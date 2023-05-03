CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos announced the promotion of Anna Gore to the role of chief nursing officer.

Gore may have a new position and a new title, but she is not new to the San Marcos community. In fact, she has been with the hospital for a few years now, most recently serving as the administrative director for the intensive care and progressive care units at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital -San Marcos.

“As a nurse, I am deeply committed to providing patients and their families with high-quality care,” said Anna Gore, chief nursing officer for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to advance our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. Together, we will strive to create a culture of excellence and compassion that supports our patients, associates, and community.”

Gore was inspired to become a nurse and pursue a career in the medical field when her daughter was a newborn fighting an illness. She said watching the nurses care for her child, made her want to do the same for others.

In 2022, she was selected as a South Texas Nurse Imagemaker and was the recipient of the Ruth Stewart Award during the 15th Annual South Texas Nurses Imagemaker Celebration presented by the District 8 Texas Nurses Association.

“We are extremely proud of the work Anna has done for our hospital and our community,” said Thomas McKinney, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “She mentors, guides, and influences the clinicians she works with each day. Her leadership, steadiness, and dedication to providing quality and compassionate care is evident each day she shows up to work.”