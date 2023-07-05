Cicadas and Cicada Killer Wasps on the rise

The buzz this summer is that Central Texas is seeing an increase in the number of Cicadas noisily making their presence known here. And with more of these under foot, comes an accompanying increase in the number of Cicada Killer Wasps–a species that looks threatening but actually is not usually harmful to humans, according to one entomology expert with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Extension Program Specialist Wizzie Brown said hers is an educational agency that works to inform people in Texas on the identification, management ands trends in flora and fauna and what is typically seen in July and August. She said that typically she works year-round and insects are her specialty.

That means cicadas and the cicada killer wasp which she said may have an imposing look but its true purpose is to go after cicadas not people.

Brown said the change in the season–the weather, especially, means there is generally an increase in certain bug species.

“It’s summertime which means the cicadas are starting to emerge,” Brown said.

According to The United States Environmental Protection Agency website, cicadas may provide some environmental benefits. They are a valuable food source for birds and other predators. As they move up from the ground, they aerate lawns which can improve water filtration and they also add nutrients into the soil when they decompose.

When the cicadas grow in number, the relationship with the wasp is more in evidence.

“Probably the big thing that I’m keeping my ear to the ground for since the cicadas are starting to emerge … the big cicada killer wasps are starting to come out because they will provision their nests with cicadas,” Brown said.

She said people tend to confuse cicada killer wasps for other large wasps.

“Usually when those start emerging we start getting calls about Asian giant hornets or Northern giant hornets, which they are not. It’s just that people don’t know what they are,” Brown said.

According to information presented by the Entomology Program on its website at the University of Kentucky, cicada killer wasps do have venom that can paralyze a cicada and can cause a painful sting. However, they do not have the nest guarding instinct that hornets and honeybees have, and are not generally aggressive. These insects will only sting if pestered or threatened.

Brown said they use the cicadas as a nest for their eggs.

“Cicada killer wasps emerge out of the ground in summertime, so usually we start seeing them in July and August. They are some of the largest wasps that we have in Texas. The females will go to the trees and find cicadas and paralyze them, and then they will generally glide down to the hole that they’ve made in the ground. Then, they put these tunnels off of the main tunnel and they cram, like, two or three cicadas in there that are paralyzed. Then, they lay an egg on it and close off that tunnel. They do several tunnels,” Brown said.

According to UK specialists, these killer wasps choose specific sites with plenty of sunlight and close proximity to trees full of cicadas. They often dig along patio edges or sidewalks, gardens, flower beds or lawns. While digging, the wasps can dig up approximately 100-cubic inches of soil.

Brown said in this respect, the killer wasps do contribute more to the environment than one might expect. Where the cicadas bring the sounds that are typically a harbinger of summer, with the tree frogs as well, these killer wasps have a wider impact on soil structure and helping to eliminate cicadas efficiently.

“So, they’re actually helping us. They’re great predators because they help to manage cicada populations,” Brown said. “But people usually panic because they’re a very, very large wasp.”