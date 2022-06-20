City’s 42nd annual firework show set for 4th of July

Fireworks will once again light up the San Marcos sky on the Fourth of July.

The City of San Marcos will light fireworks as part of its 42nd annual SummerFest firework show, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched from the Bobcat Stadium west parking lot, located behind H-E-B, with patriotic music simulcast on 89.9 KTSW radio station.

The city said the best view of the show includes the following parking lot locations: San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos City Hall, and Bobcat Stadium.

The city firework spectators must follow all park rules and city ordinances while watching the show and leave all pets at home.

Alongside the firework show, the city will also host the SummerFest Children’s Patriotic Costume Contest.

To enter the costume contest, photo submissions can be sent to cmurillo@sanmarcostx.gov by June 27 at 8 a.m. By participating in the contest, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by the rules and guidelines.

Voting:

Photo submissions will be posted in the SummerFest Children’s Patriotic Costume Contest album on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page for voting on June 30 at noon. Voting will end July 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Winner selection:

The winner of the contest will be announced July 6 and will be based on which photo in the Facebook album has the most likes.

Winner notification:

The winner will be notified by email on July 6. The City of San Marcos is not responsible for any failed message attempts. Any winner notification not responded to or returned as undeliverable, may result in prize forfeiture.

Prizes:

One winner will be selected. The winner will receive a prize pack provided by the Parks and Recreation department. Prizes can’t be transferred or redeemed for cash.