City accepting applications for arts and cultural grants

The San Marcos Arts Commission is accepting applications for 2021 Arts and Cultural Grants now through Nov. 9.

Art projects must meet certain criteria to be eligible for funding.

Projects must promote the arts, such as instrumental and vocal music, dance, drama, folk art, creative writing, architecture, design and allied fields, painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, motion pictures, radio, television, tape and sound recording and other arts related to the presentation, execution and exhibition of these art forms.

Projects also must promote local tourism and the convention industry. They also have to be held live, in-person and be open to the general public.

Cultural Diversity projects must meet other criteria. They must preserve, produce or present art forms and cultural activities specific to any ethnic culture.

They have to express the experiences of historically underserved ethnic and other communities which include, but are not limited to African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics and Latinos, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders and the LBGTQ Community.

Cultural Diversity projects should celebrate San Marcos’ ethnic diversity and variety of cultural traditions as well as connect diverse communities through educational or interactive activities.

Information and links to the online application are posted on the city’s website at www.sanmarcostx.gov/artsgrants.

The city will host a virtual applicant workshop Oct. 22 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to explain the application process and address possible effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on funded projects and events. A link to the workshop will be posted at www.sanmarcostx.gov/artsgrants on the day of the event.

For more information about the grant application process or the virtual workshop, contact Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt at ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.