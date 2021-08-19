City accepting applications for Arts and Cultural Grants

The City of San Marcos’s Arts Commission is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 Arts and Cultural Grants.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 13, 2021. Information and the online application can be found at www.sanmarcostx.gov/artsgrants.

The city said it’ll host online applicant workshops on Aug. 19 and Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m., allowing for possible applicants to receive an overview of the process and requirements for the grant. Links to the workshops are online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/artsgrants.

The city highlighted that several notable changes have been made to the program to streamline the application process and ensure grant funding is used appropriately. Details on these changes are posted online and on the grant application form.

Previously funded events include Summer in the Park, Indigenous Cultures Institute — Sacred Springs Powwow, Eddie Durham Jazz Festival, Walker’s Gallery, and the SMTX Pride Festival.

For more information about the grant application process or the online workshops, contact Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt at ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos