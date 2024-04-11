City accepting donations for 6th annual Summer Fan Drive

The city of San Marcos is partnering with Salvation Army San Marcos to accept donations benefiting members of our community that do not have or cannot afford air conditioning.

The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans starting April 9 through May 10. Fans donated during the initiative will be available for residents in need to pick up at The Salvation Army San Marcos, 300 S CM Allen Pkwy Suite 100.

“It’s always an exciting time of year when we begin accepting fans for our community members in need,” Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth said. “Last year, we received 118 fans and hope to see even more donations during this year’s fan drive.”

Visit sanamrcostx.gov/aboutsmtxu to purchase a fan through the SMTX Utilities Amazon wish list or to make a monetary donation through the online payment service, Stripe. All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.