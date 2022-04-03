City Arts Commission searching for qualified artists for new sculpture

The San Marcos Arts Commission has issued a national call for artist qualifications for a new outdoor sculpture to be placed in Ramon Lucio Park near the mixed-use path and Cheatham Street.

“We’re looking for an artist or team who can activate that space with their unique art,” Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt said. “San Marcos has a thriving public art program, and we look forward to adding to our collection for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The budget for this project is $70,000 and includes all costs associated with the project, including artist fees, architect/ engineer fees, materials, installation, insurance, travel, fabrication and landscaping if necessary.

Submissions will be evaluated by the San Marcos Arts Commission, professional artists, city staff and key community stakeholders, the City of San Marcos said. This evaluation team will select up to three finalists to proceed with the second phase of the selection process.

The finalists will present their concepts and maquettes at a public meeting this fall with final selection scheduled for October.

The RFQ is open until May 2, 2022, at 5 p.m. Full details and application instructions can be found online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/callsforartists.

For additional information, contact ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.

