City begins summer fan drive

City of San Marcos staff recently accepted a donation from Ozona Bank to kick off the SMTX Utilities Summer Fan Drive.

This is the fifth year of the drive, which aims to benefit members of our community that do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the hot weather months.

The city will begin accepting donations of new, 12-inch or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans starting on May 1 and running through June 1.

Fans donated during the initiative will be available for residents in need to pick up at the Salvation Army San Marcos, 300 S CM Allen Pkwy Suite 100.

“SMTX Utilities is proud to provide members of our community with a cooling source to escape the heat, while also giving donors a convenient way to give,” said Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth.

“This is the first donation drive where it’s been as easy as tapping a button to give to neighbors in need.” Fans can be purchased through the SMTX Utilities Amazon wish list, https://a.co/3t5Z1c6. SMTX Utilities is offering an online payment service called Stripes for those who would like to make monetary donations.

All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.