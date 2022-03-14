City begins work on Craddock Avenue Bike Lane Pilot Project

The City of San Marcos Public Works Department along with the Engineering Department & Capital Improvements Department, is scheduled to begin work on the Craddock Avenue Buffered Bike Lane Pilot Project beginning the week of March 14.

The Buffered Bike Lane Pilot Project is a trial project expected to last six months that will collect traffic data and public input regarding the operation and impacts of buffered bike lanes on Craddock Avenue from Bishop Street to Old Ranch Road 12.

Previously, the San Marcos City Council approved of the Thoroughfare and Bike Infrastructure Plans as part of the Transportation Master Plan.

Within that council also approved of the pilot project on Craddock Avenue which includes painted, buffered bike lanes to analyze the impacts and feasibility of a permanent protected bike lane project.

A buffered bike lane is a conventional bike lane paired with a striped buffer area separating the bicycle lane from the adjacent vehicle travel lane. The project will utilize existing capacity and travel lanes, repurposing a vehicle travel lane in each direction to install buffered bike lanes.

The city will perform traffic studies to collect data before, during and after modifications to the street lanes and monitor the performance and impacts of the buffered bike lanes. After receiving results from the traffic study, City Council will vote to either maintain or remove the buffered bike lanes on Craddock Avenue.

Weather permitting, the pilot project schedule is as follows:

March 14-18:

Mill and Overlay Craddock Avenue

Late March:

Restripe Craddock Avenue with Buffered Bike Lanes

April – September:

Pilot Project

For additional information and details regarding the project, visit the virtual open house at www.sanmarcostx.gov/CraddockBike.