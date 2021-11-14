Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City, CAMPO ask for public input regarding San Marcos Transportation Corridors Study

Sun, 11/14/2021 - 5:00am

The City of San Marcos and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) are seeking input in the third round of public involvement for the San Marcos Transportation Corridors Study.The third Virtual Open House for the study is available at SMTXStudy.com throughout the public comment period from Nov. 2 to ...

