City, CARTS partner to launch real-time bus tracker

The city of San Marcos Public Works Department and Capital Area Rural Transportation Systems, commonly knowns as CARTS, have developed a new tool that will allow riders to track the location of the city’s municipal transit, SMTX The Bus, in real-time. The local fixed route tracking system also provides route information and schedules to assist riders with planning trips.

The real-time bus tracker is available for free online. It tracks seven local bus routes and notes stops along each route. The feature can be accessed without the need to download an app at www.sanmarcostx.gov/ bustracker.

“We are pleased to work with CARTS to develop this useful tool for our community,” said Transit Manager Amy Cogdill. “The real-time bus tracker allows us to provide information to improve the transportation services we offer and makes trips around San Marcos easier and more convenient.”

SMTX The Bus routes operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since 2020, the city’s transit system has operated fare-free. SMTX The Bus will continue to be fare-free until further notice.

For more information about the real-time bus tracker, call Amy Cogdill at (512)393-8487.