City to consider more coordination of transit services with Texas State

The San Marcos City Council has many items of note on today’s agenda, including the consideration of setting a tax rate, purchases pertaining to housing rehabilitation, construction of Taxiway Alpha and surveying services, and the interlocal agreement with Texas State University to provide additional coordination of the transit systems that connect city and university spaces.

The regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and can be viewed online or in person at City Hall.

The council is scheduled to consider setting a maximum tax rate of 60.3 cents per $100 of taxable value.

If approved, the dates for public hearings on the tax rate will be Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

The council is also set to consider approval of an interlocal agreement with Texas State University that provides a framework and processes under which the city and Texas State University will coordinate their transit systems, identifying future Texas State University transit projects for funding by the city using federal transit funds.

It would also establish initial transit projects and funding amounts.

The council is scheduled to consider the approval of a contract with Resources and Enso Inspections, PLLC, for single family housing rehabilitation estimator services, for a combined annual amount of $200,000.

The council previously approved funding for single family housing rehabilitation and repair through the Community Development Block Grant and the American Rescue Plan Act, which, as federal grants, require an independent estimator to create a scope of work and cost estimate for each house proposed to be rehabilitated or repaired.

The scope of this work will then be provided to the contractor.

The council is set to consider a change to the professional services agreement with Garver LLC, related to construction associated with the Taxiway Alpha Reconstruction Project at the airport. The project would cost $424,500.

The council is scheduled to consider approval of an on-call survey services agreement with Byrn & Associates, in order to receive topographic and boundary surveying services.

Due to the increase in the city's population, these services are in high demand.

The contract would be increased by one year, making it effective until May 6, 2026, which would cost the city an additional $543,000.

The council is set to consider an authorization of a change in services to the interlocal agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority, which would include the replacement of 40 mobile radios, which would cost $120,721.

The council is set to consider final approval that would grant Universal Natural Gas, LLC, the privilege to franchise, construct, install, extend, remove, replace, abandon, operate and maintain its facilities within the public thoroughfare in the city.

They will need this right in order to transport, deliver, sell and distribute natural gas.

This is the first of three readings for the ordinance.

The council is also scheduled to consider final approval to eliminate certain local testing requirements for licensing and registration of residential, general and trade contractors.

The council is set to consider approval of an interlocal agreement with New Braunfels Utilities, to enable the city to utilize OPIN, LLC dba American FR and Safety for goods as procured by New Braunfels Utilities. OPIN, LLC sells discounted fire rescue clothing.

The agreement allows NBU to extend to San Marcos the use of the vendor to provide a webbased uniform purchase program to include an available stock of specified items, delivery of items, item return/ replace/repair services, alteration services, and sales and customer support.

The council is scheduled to consider approval of a contract with NWN Corporation for enterprise audio and visual systems.

The service will cost $408,231 over five years, and will provide audio and visual services for conference rooms allowing citizens and consultants to actively engage and collaborate with city staff remotely.

An agendized item for the council is the consideration of objection to the inclusion of any portion of the city limits in the proposed Caldwell County Emergency Services District No. 5, while consenting to inclusion of territory within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.