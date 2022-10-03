City council to discuss campaign finance, renter protections, parks improvements

San Marcos City Council is set to deliberate over campaign finance disclosure requirements ahead of the upcoming November election.

On Tuesday, councilmembers will consider the approval of Ordinance 2022-92, adding provisions to the San Marcos Code of Ethics that would require the Ethics Review Commission (ERC) to periodically review Campaign Finance Reports, according to the agenda packet.

Specifically, the amendment would require the ERC to review reports from city council members, Planning and Zoning Commissioners, and the four city council appointees, ensuring compliance with all individual aggregate contribution limits.

The San Marcos Code of Ethics lays out the parameters for incumbents and candidates in accepting individual and aggregate contributions.

According to Section 2.467 of the code, individual contributors are prohibited from making contributions over $500 per election cycle to a mayor or council candidate.

A mayoral candidate also may not accept an aggregate contribution of $0.75 multipled by the number of registered voters on the date of the last election for the office of the mayor, and a council candidate may not accept a contribution of $0.50 multipled by the number of registered voters on the date of the last election.

Additionally, city officials and employees are prohibited from taking action “likely to affect the economic interest” of a person, business, or association from which the official has received more than $300.

The City of San Marcos maintains an Elections Archive. To view historical campaign finance reports for city council and mayoral candidates, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/3543/Election-Archives.

Eviction ordinance

Councilmembers will also consider rescinding the eviction delay ordinance at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

San Marcos City Council passed an ordinance on April 7, 2020, requiring landlords to serve tenants a Notice of Proposed Eviction before a Notice to Vacate, along with 90 days to pay any overdue rent incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city website.

The city website clarifies the ordinance is not a “grace period” but instead an opportunity for tenants to pay overdue rent, fees, and other charges associated with their lease before being evicted.

The rent moratorium was extended through Jan. 3, 2021, in the COVID-19 Response and Relief Bill and applies to renters “with incomes below $99,000 (below $198,00 for dual-income households) who have made a good faith effort to seek rental assistance, and have tried to make timely partial rent payments and are likely to become homeless if evicted,” according to the city website.

School safety

San Marcos city councilmembers will consider the approval of a grant application for $122,621 to the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office for the FY23 Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program.

The Bullet-Resistant Shield Program is part of the Texas legislature’s $105.5 million allocation to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) related travel expenses and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields, according to an Aug. 17 press release.

ALERRT is a program taught by veteran first responders designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events, the release states. Police officers must attend 16 hours of ALERRT training within the past 24 months to operate a grant-funded ballistic (bullet-resistant) shield.

The increase in school safety funding follows the Uvalde massacre of earlier this year, in which a 17-year-old gunman opened fire inside a Robb Elementary School classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure our law enforcement partners across the state are able to protect our children, teachers, and schools as the new school year begins,” Abbott said. “These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment. I encourage all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as we work together to keep all Texans safe.”

Parks Improvements

Councilmembers will consider approval of 2022-224R, an Interlocal Funding Agreement with Hays County to improve the Five Mile Dam Soccer Complex.

Enhancements will include expanding the field lighting, the lighting in parking areas, and various minor building improvements.

The improvements will be paid for with a county contribution of $400,000 and matching funds from the City of San Marcos of $392,000, according to the agenda.

The 43-acre soccer complex was unveiled in 2010 and features 10 soccer fields, four of which are lighted, according to the city website. Amenities include a playscape, pavilion and concession stand and adjoins Johnson and Vetter Parks.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s regular meeting takes place at city hall at 630 E. Hopkins St. Residents looking to watch the meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.