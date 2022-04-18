City council to discuss community survey

The San Marcos City Council will receive a staff presentation on a community survey regarding the needs of San Marcos residents during its regular Tuesday meeting.

Councilmembers first requested the facilitation of a survey during their February 17 work session. During the March 23 work session, the council received a presentation focused on the community survey and submitted topics they would like to see in the survey.

Some of the topics suggested include quality of life, economy and health and wellness.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council will also receive a presentation on utility customer assistance programs and the effectiveness of changing the water tiered rate structure to increase the initial tier from 0-6,000 gallons to 0-8,000.

During the March 1 meeting, the council requested additional information on the various customer assistance programs and the customer impact of raising the lowest water rate.

Councilmembers will also consider approving an advertising agreement with Texas Productions, Inc. to promote the thriving music scene in San Marcos.

The agreement would include the annual amount of $65,000 and authorize two additional one-year renewal terms.

The council will also consider approval to accept the Animal Services Committee Purpose Statement.

The statement reads, “The Animal Services Council Committee will educate and engage the community and our regional government partners, seek to analyze and address the various animal welfare concerns in Hays County and their effects on the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, and to assist the shelter in the fulfillment of the Pawsitive Outcomes Implementation Plan.”

There will also be a staff presentation and public hearing to consider an appeal by Troy Turner of the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny a request for Alternative Compliance to the protective yard installation requirements for a proposed development located at 312 Camacho Street.

The Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request during its March 8, 2022 meeting following discussion and Victory Gardens residents’ concerns regarding issues such as traffic and drainage.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.