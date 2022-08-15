City council to discuss upcoming election, tighter rules for lobbyists

San Marcos City Councilmembers will consider the approval of an ordinance submitting to voters the question of whether to decriminalize Low-Level Marijuana offenses.

Earlier in August, San Marcos City Council received a petition with 4,667 verified signatures to initiate a new City of San Marcos ordinance eliminating Low-Level Marijuana Enforcement.

The ordinance proposed would end citations and arrests by the San Marcos Police Department for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 4 ounces.

Beyond marijuana enforcement, the council is expected to order a General Election and a Special Election to elect a mayor and city councilmembers for Places 1 and 2 during Tuesday’s regular meeting. That election will be held Nov. 8.

Councilmembers will also decide whether to tighten rules around lobbying.

Ordinance 2022-72 amends Chapter 2, Administration, Article 5, Code of Ethics and would require lobbyists to register and report contacts made with elected city officials, according to the city council agenda. It would also set penalties for violations and provide certain exemptions; a savings clause; the appeal of certain revisions; and an effective implementation date.

Later in the meeting, the council is expected to receive a staff presentation on a possible amendment to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery Action Plan.

Each year, the City of San Marcos receives CDBG grant funding to support the three core aspects of disaster recovery, namely housing, infrastructure, and the economy, according to the San Marcos 2022-2023 Action Plan.

Initially, the city had requested $500,000 for the rehabilitation of 20 rental homes owned by landlords with 80% of the Area Median Income or less, with 15% for administration.

The public comment period, which extended from July until Aug. 2, revealed little support for Reimbursement and Rental Rehabilitation as compared to providing aid to small local businesses, identifying lots for affordable housing, and increasing the amount per applicant for homebuyer assistance.

Other topics to be discussed by councilmembers include the protection of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.

Concerns over the resource were renewed back in June, after city council approved a Chapter 380 economic incentive for a $267 million film production studio, to be built in proximity to the recharge zone.

The decision sparked environmental concerns and prompted city council to reopen the discussion; however, it was acknowledged that because of a 2013 agreement between the city and La Cima, the film production company, the city could not prevent the land from being developed.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s regular meeting takes place at city hall at 630 E. Hopkins St. Residents looking to watch the meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.