City council discusses internet service options

During the San Marcos City Council’s regularly scheduled work session, councilmembers received a presentation regarding affordability, accessibility and reliability of broadband services in San Marcos.

Assistant Director of Information Technology, Carl Stewart led the presentation and spoke of the current broadband service availability within the city as well as other projects and initiatives at state and federal levels.

After the presentation was given, there was a discussion between the council about what would be the best direction for the city to go in terms of internet service providers for residents.

The majority of the council agreed to move in the direction of alternative options for service delivery such as partnering with the school district and exploring grant funds for those who would need it.

The regular city council meeting began with COVID-19 reports and updates from the city's newly appointed Emergency Management Coordinator, Rob Fitch.

Fitch discussed the current COVID-19 situation, highlighting the active cases in San Marcos and Hays County. He also discussed hospitalizations and vaccines Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Hays County has 2,161 active cases and San Marcos currently has 730 active cases, according to the Hays County Local Health Department.

Council later deliberated the appointment of candidates for various city boards and commissions.

Jan Little will serve on the Historic Preservation Commission and Jaylin Orosco has been voted to serve on the Ethics Review Commission. The council approved Bobbie Garza-Hernandez to be appointed to the Neighborhood Commission and Amy Meeks will serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Mariah Contreras will serve on the San Marcos Industrial Development Corporation.

To view the full workshop and meeting, visit https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives.