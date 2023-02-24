City Council discusses pricing, fees for new structure, services at San Marcos Cemetery

The San Marcos City Council recently approved a speed limit change and also discussed pricing and fees associated with the San Marcos City Cemetery and the new columbarium and ossuary.

The council approved unanimously a speed limit reduction on State Highway 123, reducing the posted speed from 60 mph to 55 mph, calling for the appropriate installation of signs and traffic control devices to alert area drivers to the change.

In attendance at the meeting were San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Gleason, Council Members Jude Prather, Shane Scott, Alyssa Garza and Matthew Mendoza. Not present was Council Member Saul Gonzales.

Council approved the changes in Section 82.067 of the San Marcos City Code, that will amend the wording to reflect the new speed limit and to adjust penalties for speeding accordingly.

The council heard a brief presentation by Jamie Lee Case, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, in an effort to be hear the recommendation of the Cemetery Commission and to receive some guidance in determining prices to be set for the new columbarium niches and ossuary. The columbarium at the cemetery is a new structure, designed with slate black tiles and rose granite stones along its tops and bottom. Tiles may be inscribed with a family or loved one’s name and dates. There are niches at the columbarium that may hold up to two cremains. There are 168 niches at the site which may hold up to 336 cremains. In addition, the columbarium includes an ossuary well in the structure’s center.

The structure is multitiered and the placements at eye level should command a higher price, according to Case, and so prices will vary for citizens depending on what tier they might choose for their remembrance. For the columbarium Niche Tier 1, 2 and 3, there would be at present two levels of fees with changes in those fees for residents and non-residents.

Case was asked by the council to describe what an ossuary is, and she described it as a large tubular receptacle with a plaque to memorialize a family member. She said the ossuary here has room for 220 cremains with two urns per niche.

This was a discussion item for the council only and no action was taken with regard to prices. Case said she would return to the council with ordinance wording at a later date. The cemetery Commission is empowered to deals with issues related to the site and its services and to make recommendations to the city manager and the council. During its most recent meeting, that commission review wording and made recommendations for amending the Code of Ordinances related to the cemetery.

For additional information regarding this new structure at the cemetery or adding one’s names to a waiting list, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 512-3938410.

Earlier in that meeting, the council unanimously approved the hiring of Stephanie Reyes to be the new city manager.