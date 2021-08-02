City council meeting comes with packed agenda

The San Marcos City Council will meet Tuesday with a full agenda.

Among the over 45 items on the docket, the city council will discuss and consider the approval for the establishment of a Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage and Cultural District in San Marcos.

If approved, the Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage and Cultural District would be located in the area of Hopkins Street at City Park along the San Marcos River and east of Interstate 35 to Durango Street and Staples Road, south to Ellis Street and west to Purgatory Creek.

Council will also continue the conversation surrounding the preservation of the African American Home Economics School Building.

In July, the Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved resolutions in support of the preservation for the Home Economics Building and the Naomi Wade Cephas House, both located in the Dunbar Historic District.

The council will also consider the approval for the ordering of a general and special election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021.

The general election will elect a city council member for places 5 and 6 while the special election will consider proposed amendments to the San Marcos City Charter.

There will also be consideration for the allocation of $9,050,741 in funds received by the City of San Marcos on June 1, 2021, under the American Rescue Plan.

A presentation will be held regarding the adoption of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan. The council will consider the allocation that provides $823,415.00 of the CDBG Entitlement Funds for the 2021-2022 program year.

Councilmembers will also hold a discussion regarding the city-implemented Utility Assistance Program.

The assistance program was established by the City of San Marcos in early June and was put into place to assist those with utility late fees and disconnections due to the impact of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri.

Utility disconnections have been proposed to resume on August 31. During the meeting, the city council will vote to confirm the date.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.