City council to receive presentation about tax rate

The San Marcos City Council will receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing to receive comments for or against setting the tax rate for the 2021 tax year at $0.6030 cents on each $100 of taxable value of real property that is not exempt from taxation.

The presentation and public hearing during Tuesday’s regular meeting will also include discussion about levying taxes for the use and support of the Municipal Government of the city for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Sept. 30, 2022 and providing a sinking fund for the retirement of the bonded debt of the city, including procedural provisions.

In other business, the council will also consider approval regarding the ordering of a General and Special Election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021.

To do so, council members will consider establishing early voting and election day polling places for the election and make provisions for conducting the election.

Council members will consider approval of nominating Cooperative Laundry SMS, LLC’s location of a new facility in San Marcos as an enterprise project under the Texas Enterprise Zone Program and declaring an effective date.

The new robotics-based commercial laundry service recently announced that they have selected San Marcos as the site of its next expansion. The new laundry facility is expected to bring in 100 new jobs for the region and is expected to generate $1.3 million in property tax revenue for the City of San Marcos.

Consideration and approval to fill vacancies for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Neighborhood Commission will also be discussed during the meeting.

Approval for the allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan to support various organizations including ​​the Breast Cancer Initiative, the Mermaid Society SMTX and the “Viva Zapatos” shoe drive/community assistance program.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.