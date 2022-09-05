City Council set to discuss tax rate, utility rate increases

San Marcos residents can offer feedback on the city’s proposed tax rate and budget at this week’s city council meeting.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, councilmembers will receive staff presentations and hold public hearings to receive comments for or against Ordinance 2022-73, adopting a budget in the amount of $297,440,593.00, and Ordinance 2022-76, setting the Tax Rate for the 2022 Tax Year at 59.30 cents on each $100 of taxable value of real property.

Staff will also present the FY23 Capital Improvements program within the FY23 budget. San Marcos City Council will finalize the budget on Sept. 20.

Other finance-related hearings on Tuesday’s docket revolve around proposed rate increases and amendments: Ordinance 2022-74, increasing Stormwater Utility Rates as authorized by Section 86.505 of the San Marcos City Code, and Ordinance 2022-75, amending the rates for both Residential and Multifamily Customers of Municipal Solid Waste Programs (currently known as Resource Recovery) in accordance with Section 66.028 of the San Marcos Code of Ordinances.

According to council documents, an analysis of stormwater utility rates for Fiscal Year 2023 determined a need to increase the rate by 6.5% to support capital and maintenance requirements.

For small residential rates would increase per month from $8.59 to $9.14; medium residential would see rates rise from $13.99 to $14.90; large residential rates would go up from $20.43 to $21.97 and non-residential rates will increase from $13.99 to $14.90.

An analysis was also conducted for resource recovery utility for fiscal year 2023 and determined a need for a 3% rate adjustment to single family and multifamily rates as well as a temporary $1 monthly increase per account, according to council documents.

The 3% increases will cover a rise in contracted costs from the city’s service provider and will fund additional personnel to support the expansion of operating hours at the Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff Facility, the council’s agenda packet stated. Additionally, the temporary $1.00 monthly increase is intended to remain through the end of fiscal year 2023.

With the temporary $1 monthly garbage surcharge, a single family customer with a 65-gallon trash cart would see an increase of $22.68 per year, while a single family customer with a 96-gallon trash cart would see an annual increase of $46.68, according to proposed increases. Meanwhile, multifamily recycling customers would see a $15.60 annual increase.

A public hearing will be held regarding both the Stormwater Utility Rates and Solid Waste Programs.

In other business, will consider several items on second readings, including a proposed ordinance allocating funding for downtown beautification and city code amendments related to sidewalk cafes, parklets, and public rights-of-way.

The council will also consider approval of a contract with 111 MLK Development, LLC for the city to purchase approximately 1.03 acres of land at 111 East MLK Dr. at its intersection with LBJ Drive for a future downtown fire station. The purchase would cost the city approximately $4.5 million.

Councilmembers will also consider approval of a meet and confer agreement with the San Marcos Police Officers’ Association and the City of San Marcos.

The city council will also consider approval of a Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive with Majestic Realty Co to provide incentives in the form of refunds of 50% of additional real property taxes for up to three years per building for the construction of industrial lease space on Centerpoint Road. MW Gas Lamp Industrial Park JV, LLC. is proposing to construct a Class A speculative industrial space located at the corner of Centerpoint Road and Wassar Boulevard. The capital investment would be $103 million with a maximum length of the agreement set at 10 years.

To conclude Tuesday’s meeting, council members will hold a new discussion on whether to implement a requirement that landowners and renters receive notifications for zoning changes.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s regular meeting takes place at city hall at 630 E. Hopkins St. Residents looking to watch the meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.

