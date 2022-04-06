City council votes to rename Rec Hall

The San Marcos City Council unanimously voted in favor to rename the San Marcos Rec Hall to Pauline Espinosa Community Hall following a discussion regarding what the specific name of the facility should be.

Previously, Mayor Jane Hughson raised concerns related to confusion that the name Pauline Espinosa Community Hall could bring, seeing as many in the San Marcos community refer to the facility as the “Rec Hall.”

During the item discussion, Hughson made an amendment to strike the word community from the title and use the word recreation, to read Pauline Espinosa Recreation Hall.

Councilmember Maxfield Baker opposed Hughson’s amendment and questioned the point of it.

“I know that there were a number of people that were happy with ‘Community Hall,’ I’m looking out for our whole city, the Rec Hall is used by many, many, many in our city and I think we need to do that, that’s my opinion and that’s my amendment,” Hughson said.

Baker answered with another point, bringing up that the facility serves more as a community hall that hosts community events rather than recreation.

“Mrs. Espinosa wasn’t known for recreation I believe, I think she was known for community advocacy, community outreach, activism,” Baker said. “I think it’s a disservice to abandon that title for the sake of convenience.”

Councilmember Alyssa Garza spoke of how the hall can be seen as a way to promote the community support behind the name change.

“I think right now as we emerge from COVID, that sense of ‘people who look like me’, regular-shmegular folks can make a difference is something that folks would welcome, kind of like a sense of hope, a sense of inspiration,” Garza said. “While I acknowledge that perhaps there might be some confusion, I think that staff and us as city council members and our neighbors and the committee and so on and so forth, we can work collaboratively to mediate those confusions.”

Councilmember Shane Scott proposed that the name be changed to “Pauline Espinosa’s Community Recreation Hall” to solve any issues. Councilmember Saul Gonzales agreed that “Community Hall” is the best option.

“She’s done so much for our community and it has a better ring to it,” Gonzales said.

Councilmember Jude Prather brought up the issue of the wayfinding signs that would change with the name change, adding that the number of characters are limited on the signs.

“I think with the signage and for the community’s sake, I think just keeping it, you know renaming it, Espinosa Rec Hall I think is doing her justice and not completely confusing the community,” Councilmember Mark Gleason said.

Baker further voiced that in his opinion, changing the intent and verbiage of the name diminishes the gesture and that the amendment “cheapens that gesture” of lifting up the voices of the Hispanic community of San Marcos.

“I’d appreciate it if y'all would quit acting like I’m trying to take her name off of it because I am not,” Hughson said.

Garza further mentioned that the issue of the wayfinding sign changes is a small barrier to overcome in order to honor Espinosa.

In relation to the signage, the council along with Jamie Lee Case, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, determined that Pauline Espinosa Community Hall would not fit.

Hughson’s amendment would go on to fail, 3-4, with the council ultimately agreeing on Pauline Espinosa Community Hall. Hughson suggested adding Rec Hall in parentheses to avoid confusion to which council agreed to see future mock-ups of what signage would look like in the future before deciding on it.

Council then had a conversation relating to a legislative trip in Washington D.C. According to Lauren Surely, Director of Communications and IGR, councilmembers and staff will participate in a fly-in to meet congress members and various federal agencies.

San Marcos last participated in 2019. This year’s trip will take place June 14-16.

“I’ll tell you when I first heard about council making these trips, I was appalled. I said ‘Oh my God, what are they doing? How much are they spending?’ And then I saw how helpful that was being very helpful in grants and what kind of grants we were getting and the number of dollars, which is in your packet and at that point I went “Ha, maybe this isn’t such a bad thing after all,’” Hughson said.

Baker then questioned why Zoom wasn’t an option for the meeting rather than traveling and “wasting a bunch of fossil fuels” and opening themselves up to lobbyists. Baker further questioned why there hasn’t been a virtual option to meet for the previous two years, to which City Manager Stephanie Reyes answered, “We did use technology a lot with our state representatives more than we did with our federal representatives, so we did talk with Representative Zweiner for example and Senator Zaffirini and so we did do that on the state level, we didn’t really do it at the federal level because typically it's been more than just our legislatures it's been also, you know, some of the agencies that may fund some of the programming and things like that, that we would need to meet with,” Reyes said.

Reyes added that there has also been correspondence with U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett’s office through the Normandy Group however in a less interpersonal way, like with the state. Reyes also explained that the legislative committee were the ones to have that communication and if the council wanted something different, they could give more direction.

Baker also asked about the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA) clarifications in relation to the trip. Case then answered that anytime the council would meet during the trip, a notice of potential quorum would be posted.

Baker further suggested that the public should have access to the meetings that take place during the trip and by not giving access, it would be violation. Baker also asked what would be done to offset the carbon footprint to fly people hundreds of miles away.

“Well we’re lightening the load without you going, right?” said Scott, who went on to add that there would be less carbon footprints if Baker decided not to go on the trip.

Scott went on to say that attending the trip would be beneficial and help with funding various projects for the city.

“This is a very hands-on and very important trip and I don’t think the biggest thing here is carbon footprint but I do understand your point and your concern about it,” Scott said.

Garza agreed that while Zoom is a good source, the trip would be a “breath of fresh air” for staff and councilmembers to go and make connections.

Prather further went on and talked about the funding benefits and connections that can be made on this trip

“The fact that I have to go up there and kiss the ring to get money for our community is absurd and I think that it's awful and I think it's resemblant of what people hate most about politics,” Baker said.

Baker went on to discuss the transparency of reporting to the public about the meeting with City Attorney Michael Consentino who stated that reporting back to the public about the meeting and discussion is possible however, they would have to notify others in D.C. attending the meetings as well.

The council did agree to take the trip with Hughson, Gleason, Gonzales and Baker confirming their attendance. Council also agreed to let the legislative committee assist staff with a draft agenda for the trip. Following the conversation, no further action was taken.

Baker continued with the question on how council and staff would offset the carbon footprint as they travel on this trip and if council further supports looking into it.

Hughson expressed that she nor staff would be able to answer that at that time, while Scott said he would “ride his motorcycle.”

Garza expressed that she supports efforts and would be willing to look into sustainability. Scott mentioned that public transportation is also an option, Hughson added that on previous visits to D.C., those attending walked rather than drove to destinations.

For the complete agenda and to view the meeting, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9.