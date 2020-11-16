City council welcomes Garza, Scott

The San Marcos City Council will welcome two new councilmembers to the dais after their swearing in on Monday night.

Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott will be serving in their very first meeting Tuesday night in places 3 and 4, voting on a number of agenda items.

To start, San Marcos will likely be declared “the Mermaid Capital of Texas” in a resolution concurrent with one from the Texas Legislature.

The resolution reads, “For thousands of years, the mermaid has been one of the most striking symbols of humanity's connection with the natural world, and over the past century, this legendary figure has come to represent the city of San Marcos and its special relationship to the water resources of Central Texas.”

In other business, the councilmembers will discuss amending the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan for Program Year 2019 to add the awarded Community Development Block Grant- Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) Round Three allocation of $567,825 and approving those projects.

The councilmembers will also discuss approving an application for and award of the National Fish Habitat Action Plan Grant from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in the amount of $50K, with an in-kind match from the city of $20K, and $130K from the Edwards Aquifer Authority and Texas State University. The grant award will be applied toward the removal of invasive plant and animal species and planting native vegetation along portions of the San Marcos River.

The councilmembers will also vote on a $634K contract with Goodwill Temporary Services, Inc. for janitorial services for the City of San Marcos.

They will also consider approving an interlocal agreement with Hays County for the installation of City Waterline Facilities in conjunction with the Old Bastrop Highway from Centerpoint Road to Rattler Road project.

Councilmembers will discuss an interlocal agreement with the City of New Braunfels and other entities in order to share technology, personnel and equipment in the event of a disaster. Another discussion will be over reducing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour along streets in the Dunbar and Heritage Neighborhoods.

They will also discuss and consider making appointments to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 2 - Blanco Vista Board of Directors.