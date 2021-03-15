City council work session to discuss scooter pilot, tubing contract

The San Marcos City Council will be discussing extending the current scooter pilot as well as a recommendation to review the lease agreement for the Lions Club Tube Rental facility during its Tuesday afternoon work session.

San Marcos has been exploring a pilot scooter program with Spin since August 2020.

After a report on scooter usage, staff is recommending continuing the scooter pilot program through the summer of 2021 and soliciting a full time provider.

City councilmembers will weigh in on continuing the pilot and if so, whether to pursue a single provider or to allow multiple providers.

Councilmembers will also receive a presentation and discuss the renewal of the San Marcos Parks Premises lease between the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Lions Club.

With the second renewal for a five year lease up for expiration on April 10, the Parks and Recreation Board submitted a Recommendation Resolution regarding their recommended amendments. The San Marcos Lions Club has also submitted a response including what they are agreeable to including as amendments to the lease.

The multiyear lease of the facility was authorized by the voters in 2010 with four additional terms of five years available for renewal upon mutual agreement of the city and the Lions Club.

The resolution suggests limiting the days of operation to provide the river with a recharge from the tubing operation and allow citizens to utilize the river for active recreation. It also asks for an employee to be dedicated to trash pickup from the riverbed two hours each day.

In light of city budget shortfalls, including recent parks fee increases and new paid parking, another part of the resolution suggests that the $900 monthly rate is not competitive and could be increased. If not a rental rate increase, the resolution suggests a surcharge per tube rental and shuttle ride.

The Lions Club wrote in their response that they are opposed to closing any days of the week, but concede to being open only weekends before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. They also disagree with a rent increase, saying it will cause a reduction in their donations to charities.

The Lions Club did agree with adding additional litter pickup hours on weekends.

The worksesssion can be viewed online at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

During the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m., councilmembers will vote on the second of two readings to designate the Calaboose African American History Museum as a local historical landmark by amending the official zoning map.

Councilmembers will also receive a presentation and hold a public hearing about an ordinance that would amend sections 7.2.4.1 and 7.2.4.2 and Chapter 8, Article 1 of the City’s Development Code. The amendments would create limitations on turfgrass installed in new developments, requiring the use drought-tolerant turf grass species in new developments, requiring minimum soil depths in new developments and more.

They will also consider an ordinance on the second of two readings, amending Chapters 3 and 4 of the San Marcos Development Code and Appendix A, Article 1 of the Design Manual. The amendments would update provisions about nonconforming streetscapes, the Character District 5 Downtown description, the minimum two story building height in downtown and the downtown architectural design standards and guidelines related to varied massing, transparency, blank wall area, expression elements, building elements and contextual height stepdown.

Another item on the non consent agenda, adopting the Youth Program Standards of Care for 2021,will come back for review after a request to get feedback on San Marcos Consolidated ISD nutritional guidelines and policies.

The councilmembers will later vote on the first of two readings to amend Sections 14.006(c) and 14.372(a)(2) of the San Marcos City Code to continue the residential home improvement exemption from fees and to allow owners to perform construction work on the home of an immediate family member without a contractor’s license, unless a license is required by State Law.

There will be another discussion about utility disconnections for non-payment and late fees as well after staff recommended at the last meeting that disconnections and late fees resume starting July 1.

The San Marcos City Council meeting will be held March 16 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Residents who want to speak during the Citizen Comment portion of the meeting must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.