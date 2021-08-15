City crews to conduct school zone light testing Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:00am As the new school year approaches, the City of San Marcos’s Public Works Department will inspect traffic signals within school zones, beginning Tuesday. The city said crews will also restripe faded crosswalks and stop bars in designated school areas. On Tuesday, city crews will test flashing school zone lights in the morning ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about City crews to conduct school zone light testing