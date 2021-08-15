Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City crews to conduct school zone light testing

Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:00am

As the new school year approaches, the City of San Marcos’s Public Works Department will inspect traffic signals within school zones, beginning Tuesday. The city said crews will also restripe faded crosswalks and stop bars in designated school areas. On Tuesday, city crews will test flashing school zone lights in the morning ...

