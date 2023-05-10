City declares May as Mental Health Awareness month

The San Marcos City Council proclaimed May Mental Health Awareness Month. “To bring awareness to mental health through our coalition, this Core 4 partnership we are providing mental health first aid training in the community, and I welcome everyone to attend our first Mental Health Awareness Fest on May 20. We invite all of our community members, and we just really want to prioritize and shine a light on mental health and help reduce the stigma,” Youth Services Director for Community Action, Inc. Cristal Lopez said.

Hughson said she wanted to recognize Community Action, Inc., which, according to their website, is a large integrated education, health and human services agency that provides various services across ten counties in Texas. Part of Community Action’s mission involves providing necessary services to develop the potential of low-income individuals who would like to enhance their quality of life. “Thank you all for what you do. It has been so important to our community. I didn’t realize it was 58 years, so congratulations on 58 and for the future,” Hughson said.