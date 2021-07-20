City encourages support for Wreaths Across America’s ‘Giving in July’ campaign

The City of San Marcos is encouraging residents to participate in Wreaths Across America’s annual Giving in July campaign by sponsoring a wreath, which supports the national nonprofit and the city’s Veterans Advisory Committee.

The mid-summer campaign celebrates local groups and offers the opportunity to donate to local organizations through the Group Sponsorship Program.

WAA gives back one wreath for every two $15 wreath sponsorships made to support local groups, including the San Marcos City Council-appointed Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee.

“Supporting Wreaths Across America and participating in events year-round is important to our community,” said City of San Marcos Recreation Program Manager and Local WAA Site Coordinator Lisa Morris. “Our participation honors our local veterans and their families while allowing our community to remember, honor, and teach about the sacrifices made by our military members.”

Through the national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years. The fundraising effort has supported the Veteran Affairs Advisory Commission’s mission to ensure traditions that honor veterans are remembered.

“Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year,” said Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester. “It is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”

More than 2,500 cemeteries across the country, including the San Marcos City Cemetery, will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. To support the San Marcos Veteran Affairs Advisory Committee by sponsoring a wreath for the San Marcos City Cemetery, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TX0916.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos