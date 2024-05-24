City to honor fallen veterans at Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 27, 2024, residents are invited to pay tribute to fallen military personnel from Hays County at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The event will take place at the Hays County Veterans Memorial, Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive, at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the dedication of Hays County Veterans Memorial. The event will feature San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, the San Marcos High School Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band, and the ceremonial reading of the names by local veterans.

The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes community members to share stories of local veterans. Photos and stories can be submitted for addition to the Veterans Story Map on the City’s website at sanmarcostx. gov/veterans. The page also highlights other initiatives and programs offered to honor local veterans throughout the year.

Mayor Hughson will give remarks and introduce the event’s keynote speaker, Mr. Jason White. Jason White earned the title of United States Marine in 2004 and quickly moved to the Marine Reconnaissance community. White went on to serve in four intensive combat tours, including two in Afghanistan. Throughout his years of service, White earned several honors, including the Navy Commendation Medal for valor and the Bronze Star for valor.

White went on to earn a degree in Business Management. HefoundedOPCON Industries, which works to provide the best in military training for the next generation of warfighters. White is also the Executive Director of Surplus Americans, a Central Texas-based nonprofit founded with the mission to build a strong veteran community with an emphasis on aiding elderly and disabled veterans in emergency housing situations.

The Memorial Day Ceremony is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.