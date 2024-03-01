City honors CTE students

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson proclaimed Feb. 2024 Career and Technical Education Month.

“Over 2,100 San Marcos school district students are enrolled in CTE,” Hughson said. “CTE prepares students for fulfilling careers by offering integrated programs of study that link secondary and postsecondary education and lead to the attainment of industry recognized credentials.”

Hughson said CTE programs ensure employers have access to qualified workers and ensure that community’s thrive.

Six outstanding SMHS CTE students attended the proclamation ceremony at City Hall and received certificates for their achievements.