City honors Kiwanis on 100th Anniversary

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson recently proclaimed Thursday, Aug. 7, as San Marcos Kiwanis 100th Anniversary Day. Hughson said Kiwanis International is one of the largest service organizations in the world with more than 551,000 members from more than 80 nations. “The members of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos are devoted to improving the world one child and one community at a time by seeking primacy to the human spiritual rather than the material values of life,” she said. “In addition to improving the lives of children in San Marcos and in communities around the world, Kiwanis Club members promote the development of community leaders, positive role models, intercultural understanding and cooperation and positive and opportunities for fellowship, personal growth, professional development and community service.” The San Marcos Kiwanis Club held its first meeting on Feb. 15, 1923.

Photo by City of San Marcos