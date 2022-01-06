City to host Kissing Alley open house

Kissing Alley is set to receive a transformation and the City of San Marcos will host an open house to discuss the changes.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Kissing Alley from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event will include an opportunity for the public to offer feedback for the project — which aims to transform Kissing Alley into a downtown San Marcos destination — through comment cards and an online survey, the city said. Live music will also be performed during Wednesday’s open house.

The city said the $5 million project is part of its objective to replace existing infrastructure along Kissing Alley to meet current standards, including storm drain, water, wastewater, gas, telecommunications and electric utility upgrades along Kissing Alley between Hopkins Street and University Drive.

Proposed design concepts, which will be finalized after public input, could include permeable pavers, enhanced lighting, seating, public art, performance spaces, and landscaping, according to the city. The alley will likely be closed to vehicle traffic to improve walkability and provide outdoor space for visitors to congregate safely.

The city said it has selected Cobb, Fendley & Associates, Inc. as the design engineer for the Kissing Alley Reconstruction project. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2023 with completion anticipated in Spring 2025.

For more information, contact the Engineering & Capital Improvements Department at 512-393-8130.