City to host public meeting for proposed bike lane project

San Marcos residents and community members will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions in regards to a city project that is set to begin after the new year.

The City of San Marcos will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Westover Baptist Church that will focus on the Craddock Avenue traffic issues and proposed Bike Lane Striping Project.

According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, the project comes with plans to mill and overlay Craddock Avenue in late 2022.

The proposal for the projects includes a reduction in vehicular lanes and the installment of protected bike lanes on Craddock Avenue from Old Ranch Road 12 to Bishop Street.

The city is seeking public input on the matter and encourages those interested or looking to provide comments to attend.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Westover Baptist Church located at 1310 Advance St.

At this time there is no virtual option for the meeting. For additional information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/.