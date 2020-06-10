City illuminates public buildings to honor George Floyd

The City of San Marcos illuminated the public library, activity center and city hall buildings with red and gold lights Monday night to honor the life of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, was a graduate of Jack Yates High School in Houston, whose school colors are crimson and gold. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. Multiple demonstrations have been held in San Marcos over the last week seeking justice for Floyd and other victims of police brutality. Photo courtesy of the City of San Marcos