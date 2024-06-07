City invites artists, organizations to participate in Make Music Day

For the first time, the City of San Marcos will take part in a summer tradition that is celebrated in more than 1,000 cities around the world. Make Music Day, taking place Friday, June 21, celebrates summer solstice through music. The city of San Marcos invites community members to sign up and take part in the citywide event as performers and/or offer their venues or spaces for concert locations.

Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, is invited to take part. Businesses, buildings, schools, churches, and other institutions are also encouraged to offer their spaces as concert locations. Visit www. makemusicday.org/sanmarcos to sign up in either capacity.

On the sign-up form, artists and venues will indicate performance durations, style of music desired, and equipment provided. Photos and links to social media pages or websites can all be uploaded to venue and artist profiles. As performances are finalized, they’ll be added to the schedule of events at www.makemusicday.org/ sanmarcos.

Even if they don’t have a venue or performance to offer, residents are invited to celebrate Make Music Day by visiting locations and listening to performances. Two City facilities, San Marcos City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins St., and the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St. will both serve as host locations on the day of the event, in addition to other local venues.

“Make Music Day is a really unique event that the whole community can get involved in,” said Music Friendly Community liaison for the City of San Marcos Steve Anderson. “Bring your instrument and join in on an open jam session, pair with a venue on the Make Music San Marcos website to be the star of your own performance, or just kick back, relax, and enjoy the tunes.”

Make Music Day started in 1982 to increase access to free live music in communities and encourage residents to come together. In 2023, 117 cities in the United States organized 4,791 free concerts.

For more information about Make Music Day in San Marcos, visit ListenSanMarcos.com.