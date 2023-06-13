City K-9s: Top Dogs in competition

San Marcos Police Department Cpl. Reeder and Officer Sarver, with their K-9 partners, Max and Rex, recently competed against other teams from across the country during the 2023 National Narcotics Detector Dog Association Conference held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, May 29-June 2. The two teams brought home honors: First and Second Place for Police Service. Additionally, Max, left, won the Freddy Bouillon Award, which recognizes the toughest dog in the competition. The conference offered these teams training and the opportunity to renew their certifications. Skills included canine obedience, officer safety and handler/canine team tactics.

Photo provided by San Marcos Police Department