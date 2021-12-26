City of Kyle announces arrival of ATX Special Foods

The Kyle Economic Development Department announced that a premiere, Texas-based food producer will become a tenant at the Hays Commerce Center. ATX Specialty Foods is a contract producer of high-quality dips and sauces for a number of brands and restaurants. The custom-built production facility will take up 53,000 square feet of the 73,000-square-foot commerce building, with 20,000 square feet being leased out to other commercial tenants.

In 2018, Kyle broke ground on the commerce center project in partnership with HPI Real Estate Services and Investments. The commerce center also has the flexibility to meet a widerange of real estate needs including commercial space for lease, purchasable land and full built-to-suit purchase options. The food producer’s client list includes Texas mainstays including Hopdoddy, Pluckers, Tarka and Julio’s sauces that are sold in stores.

“We partner with great restaurants and food companies to offer them our broad range of product and packaging capabilities for their specialty sauces and dips while maintaining their brand’s same authenticity and consistency,” said John Anderson, CEO and founder of ATX Specialty Foods. “Moving our operation to Kyle just felt right, the location along the I-35 Corridor worked for team members and partners alike and the whole process moved quickly from the start.”

The new production facility will offer larger production run capabilities for specialty items, food service production, packaging options and product development opportunities.

Currently, ATX Specialty Foods has approximately 44 employees. However, Anderson said the company will be looking to expand their operation once they move into the new facilities, which is projected for summer 2022.

“We are excited to have a business like ATX Specialty Foods join our growing and thriving business community,” Kyle Economic Development Director Diana Blank-Torres said. “They are bringing a unique industry and job opportunities to our local economy that will further strengthen our economic diversity and sustainability."