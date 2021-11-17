City of Kyle announces selection of new assistant city manager to serve community

The City of Kyle recently announced Amber Lewis as its newest Assistant City Manager.

Lewis comes to Kyle from the City of Rollingwood, where she served as the city administrator. During her time in Rollingwood, she oversaw the policy, direction and executive leadership for the effective operations of all municipal services. Before arriving in the City of Rollingwood, Lewis served as assistant city administrator in the City of Liberty Hill; executive director for the City of Holdrege, Neb. Housing Authority and Holdrege Development Corporation; and as the assistant city manager for the City of Kearney, Neb. She also has experience as a grant writer, city planner and finance director.

“We are honored to bring someone with as much experience as Amber to the City of Kyle,” Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers said in a statement. “She went through a rigorous recruitment process that drew qualified candidates from across the country, but Lewis’ experience and passion for local government made her an exceptional candidate to serve the community.”

Lewis is a Nebraska native who holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Lewis is an active member of the International City/County Management Association, the Texas City Management Association, and the Central Texas Chapter of Women Leading Government where she is currently serving as past president. She is an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska and was the recipient of a gubernatorial appointment by Nebraska's Governor at the age of 27.

“The City of Kyle has incredible potential, growth, and remarkable opportunity,” Lewis said, “I am looking forward to serving the residents of Kyle and working together with the council and staff to build toward Kyle’s progress and long-term vision for success.”

Lewis will oversee Community Development, Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Projects, Business Growth and Economic Development. Her official start date with the City of Kyle is Monday, Dec. 6.

Information provided by the City of Kyle