City of Kyle announces unofficial runoff election results

Daniela Parsley will be the new Kyle City Councilmember for District 5, according to unofficial runoff election results.

The Dec. 7 Runoff Election results show Rick Koch received 45.29% of the vote or 457 votes, while Parsley received 54.71% of the vote or 552 votes, as of Dec. 8.

Initial Nov. 2 Election Day results pitted former councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch, with 36.18% of the vote or 643 votes, against Parsley with 27.52% of the vote or 489 votes. The city calls for a runoff election when a candidate does not meet the required majority vote of 50% plus one vote.

Runoff Election results for the three-year term council seat will not be official until canvassed Thursday, Dec. 9.