Daniela Parsley holds her campaign sign. Courtesy of Daniela Parsley
City of Kyle announces unofficial runoff election results
Daniela Parsley will be the new Kyle City Councilmember for District 5, according to unofficial runoff election results.
The Dec. 7 Runoff Election results show Rick Koch received 45.29% of the vote or 457 votes, while Parsley received 54.71% of the vote or 552 votes, as of Dec. 8.
Initial Nov. 2 Election Day results pitted former councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch, with 36.18% of the vote or 643 votes, against Parsley with 27.52% of the vote or 489 votes. The city calls for a runoff election when a candidate does not meet the required majority vote of 50% plus one vote.
Runoff Election results for the three-year term council seat will not be official until canvassed Thursday, Dec. 9.