City of Kyle breaks ground on Public Safety Center

Kyle City Council and police officers break ground together at the Public Safety Center site during a ceremony on Friday. Daily Record photo by Nathalie Cohetero

Above, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett reflects on how the Public Safety Center will help improve community services during a ceremony Friday. Daily Record photo by Nathalie Cohetero

Sun, 09/19/2021 - 5:00am

Ten months after the passage of a voter-approved bond, the City of Kyle saw the groundbreaking of its highly anticipated Public Safety Center on Friday.The city’s population has multiplied seven times over since the 2000 Census from 5,000 citizens to just over 52,300 in 2020, according to Kyle Economic Development.

