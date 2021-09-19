Kyle City Council and police officers break ground together at the Public Safety Center site during a ceremony on Friday. Daily Record photo by Nathalie Cohetero
City of Kyle breaks ground on Public Safety Center
Sun, 09/19/2021 - 5:00am
|
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Kyle City Council and police officers break ground together at the Public Safety Center site during a ceremony on Friday. Daily Record photo by Nathalie Cohetero
(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666