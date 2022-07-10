City of Kyle celebrates Parks and Recreation month with slew of activities

The City of Kyle is offering several opportunities to celebrate Parks and Recreation month.

Kyle City Council kicked off National Park and Recreation Month with a proclamation made during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

“July is the perfect time to highlight all the memories and experiences that park and recreation professionals help make happen every day all over the country, but also right here in Kyle,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “Our local parks and programs are often our first experiences in nature or introduction to a favorite hobby or activity that lasts a lifetime. They are places to gather with friends and family, and spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and so much more.”

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department has a multitude of activities for residents of all ages and abilities throughout the month.

Movies in the Park and Dive In Movie

The city invites residents to grab a blanket and a friend for another season of Movies in the Park at the Gregg-Clarke Park Basketball Court. The event began on July 8 with “The Karate Kid” and continues Friday, Aug. 12 with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The city will host a special Dive In Movie featuring Lilo & Stitch at James Adkins Pool at Gregg-Clarke Park on July 22 Registration is required at teamsideline.com/ kyle. More information is available at www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ dive-movie.

Movies in the Park are free and fun for all ages. No registration is needed for the Aug. 12 event. All movies are rated G or PG, except when noted. For more information, visit Cityofkyle.com/Movies.

Kyle Market Days

Come out to Mary Kyle Hartson Park every second Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. from June through December to shop local vendors, arts and crafts, purchase farm to market items and enjoy live music. And save the date the Squeeze Box Market Days on Saturday, Sept. 24. For more information about Kyle Market Days or to become a vendor or sponsor, visit www.cityofkyle.com/ MarketDays.

Music in the Park Mondays

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department hosts Music in the Park on Mondays at Mary Kyle Hartson Park from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 18 and 25.

July 11 - Fallon Franklin

July 18 - Tahni Handal

July 25 – TBD

More information is available at www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ music-park-mondays.

Ash Pavilion Skate Nights

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will host Skate Nights at Ash Pavilion on Friday, July 15 and Friday, Aug. 12 from 7-9 p.m. Skate Nights will feature music, lights, and concessions on site. Skates are not provided, and registration is required at www.teamsideline.com/ kyle. This event is weather dependent. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult 21 and over to attend the event. For more information, go to CityofKyle.com/Skate.

National Snake Day

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in its National Snake Day event on Saturday, July 16, from 1-3 p.m. at the Falcon Room in City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

The city said this event will provide attendees the opportunity to learn how to identify various, local snakes and ask any questions.

Registration is required. Registration cost is $10 for Kyle residents and $15 for non-residents. To register, visit teamsideline.com/kyle. For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/national-snake-day.

Free Public Swim

Join the Kyle Parks and Recreation Department on Sunday, July 17 and 24 from 1-2 p.m. for free public swim at the James Adkins Pool at Gregg-Clarke Park. The James Adkins Pool has limited capacity. For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ free-public-swim-jamesadkins-pool.

Guided Trails Tours

Join Kyle Parks and Recreation on Saturday, July 23 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. for a free guided trail tour along the Plum Creek Nature Trail, that currently runs from Waterleaf Park to Lake Kyle Park. This is not a walking tour, but an ATV driven trail tour for all ages and mobility levels. Registration is required. Each registration is good for 1-3 people. If you have a party bigger than three people, please register for two spots.

To register, go to team sideline.com/kyle. For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/guided-trail-tours.

Bunton Wildflower Loop Bird Blind Ribbon Cutting

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department and Boy Scout Troop 812 will cut the ribbon for the Bunton Wildflower Loop Bird Blind on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at 980 Bunton Reserve Blvd. Quintin Nieskes built the blind as an Eagle Scout Project.

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/bunton-wildflower-loop-bird-blind-ribbon-c....

#KyleParksandRec Photography Contest

Residents that photograph Kyle parks and trails can submit photos with their name, number and a brief description explaining the photo to parks@cityofkyle.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 for a chance to be to be featured on Kyle Parks and Recreation’s social media pages and in the 2023 Programs Activities Guide.

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/kyleparksandrec-photography-contest.

The Stars at Nights Camping and Stargazing at Lake Kyle

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to attend The Stars At Night camping and stargazing event on Saturday, July 30, through Sunday, July 31 at Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Rd.

The event is overnight and there will be two different meteor showers that attendees will have the chance to see. Additionally, the moon will be almost fully dark. Tent space is limited, and a maximum of four people are allowed in each tent.

To participate in the event, register at teamsideline.com/kyle. Ticket costs are $20 per tent for Kyle residents and $25 per tent for non-residents. All proceeds will go to Hays County Food Bank.

For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ stars-night.

National Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Learn more about the activities planned for the City of Kyle at www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/ national-parks-and-recreation-month.