Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

City of Kyle to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with celebration, proclamation

Sun, 01/09/2022 - 5:00am
Nathalie Cohetero Special To The Record
Sunday, January 9, 2022

Kyle will celebrate the year’s first federal holiday with a community event and city proclamation in honor of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hosted by Kyle Area Senior Zone, the city invites residents for a celebratory event at the Krug Center, 101 South Burleson St. Participants can expect free refreshments and snacks from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

During their second meeting of the year, the Kyle City Council will read a city proclamation and recap the community celebrations Tuesday, Jan. 18.

MLK Day falls on the third Monday of January each year, recognizing his birthday on Jan. 15.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022