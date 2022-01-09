City of Kyle to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with celebration, proclamation

Kyle will celebrate the year’s first federal holiday with a community event and city proclamation in honor of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hosted by Kyle Area Senior Zone, the city invites residents for a celebratory event at the Krug Center, 101 South Burleson St. Participants can expect free refreshments and snacks from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

During their second meeting of the year, the Kyle City Council will read a city proclamation and recap the community celebrations Tuesday, Jan. 18.

MLK Day falls on the third Monday of January each year, recognizing his birthday on Jan. 15.