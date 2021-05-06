City of Kyle to host community market days

Every second Saturday of the month from May to September, the Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will host Market Days at Gregg-Clarke Park.

With local vendors, arts and crafts, farm to market items and live music, the City of Kyle expects this popular tradition to attract visitors near and far.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were not able to host Market Days in 2020,” said Director of Communications Samantha Armbruster. “We are excited to welcome back previous vendors, as well as new vendors. Vendors have been patiently waiting for the return of Market Days, as have residents.”

The market will host approximately 20 vendors, each booth spaced at least six feet apart. Taking place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., the first Kyle Market Day, May 8, will feature Fallon Franklin, a returning performer. Each event is expected to follow state and local COVID-19 policies and procedures.

“The City of Kyle still requires visitors to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside city buildings and facilities open to the public, or when at a city-owned outdoor public space and it is not feasible to maintain six feet of distance from someone outside of their household," Armbruster said.

This year's Kyle Market Days will conclude on Sunday, September 12, with a day-long Squeeze Box Event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring accordion music. The market is open to all ages and free to attend.