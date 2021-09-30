City of Kyle hosts open dialogue panel celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Kyle will host an open dialogue with an expertise panel on Friday, Oct. 1.

“The [event] will serve as a platform for open and honest conversations regarding significant issues faced by Hispanic and Latino individuals, but also to celebrate the accomplishments, heritage and culture of the Hispanic community,” Councilmember Dex Ellison said. “We are immensely grateful to our panelists for taking the time to speak to us about their experiences and share how the City of Kyle can work to recognize Hispanic and Latino communities.”

Panelists include Dr. Claude Bonazzo-Romaguera; Rubén Castañeda; Marcelina Rodriguez Garcia; Angie Villescaz; Benito Pereda; Richard Dixon; Jesús Jiménez; and Dr. Octavio Pimentel; all chosen to speak during the discussion to provide a range of perspectives. Ellison will moderate the discussion.

The Kyle Public Library will also showcase “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy,” a photography exhibition of a Mexican ranch in the 1970s created by the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University’s Alkek Library.

The Dialogue for Peace and Progress event will be held at Kyle City Hall starting at 7 p.m., but online streaming options are also available. For more information, visit cityofkyle.com/dialogue.