City of Kyle receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The City of Kyle was recently awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

The city said it had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines aim to assess how an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device. The city added that budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

“We work very hard on putting together the city’s comprehensive budget presentation and formal budget document every year that provides complete transparency for our taxpayers and residents,” City of Kyle Finance Director Perwez Moheet said. “It’s great for the City of Kyle and its finance team to be recognized for continuous improvement.”

The city added that the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and represents a significant achievement by the City of Kyle. It reflects the commitment of the city council and city staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, the city said.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly at www.gfoa.org.

The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve. For more information, go to www.gfoa.org.

Information provided by City of Kyle