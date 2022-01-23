City of Kyle recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The City of Kyle was recently recognized for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the 11th consecutive year.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the City of Kyle with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its CAFR.

The City of Kyle said the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This prestigious recognition of the City of Kyle’s financial transparency was made possible thanks to City Staff and Leadership that work diligently to uphold the Kyle gold standard,” City Manager Scott Sellers said in a statement. “But I would like to especially recognize the contributions made by the Finance Department including Director Perwez Moheet, Andy Alejandro, Connie Campa, Betty Thornblom, Amy Caswell, Jacob Laina, Gus Guerrero, Yvette Aleman, Jane Perez and Jenny Bowles, whose dedication made this award possible.”

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“The City of Kyle places the highest priority on being both fiscally responsible and completely transparent,” Moheet said. “And this award exemplifies how the City of Kyle's accounting and financial management practices not only meet but exceed governmental standards.”

To view the CAFR for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2020, go to www.cityofkyle.com/finance/ comprehensive-annual-financial-report-year-ended-september-30-2020.

The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve. For more information, go to www.gfoa.org.